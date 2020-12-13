To the editor:
Terry Housholder's article in Dec. 6, titled "Up Close with 11 American Presidents" was beautifully written.
What an informative joy ride it was to be taken along on his meetings with presidents through the years. Best thing I've read in the newspaper for years. Bravo!
Susan Simon
Albion
