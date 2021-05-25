Golf carts on county roads will create problems.

To the editor:
Golf carts on county roads?
The question of whether ORVs and golf carts should be allowed on county roads has once again been brought before the county commissioners.
This topic has been visited many times in past years, and previous commissioners have always felt that the risk was too high for licensed vehicle drivers and the golf cart owners who make the questionable choice to venture onto our curvy, hilly, hazardous roads.
Let’s first make it quite clear, the BMV, as directed by Indiana Code — IN.gov/BMV — makes a clear distinction between an ORV and a golf cart. A golf cart is not an ORV.
If the commissioners want to pass a clearly defined ordinance for ORVs on county roads, that is their sole responsibility. They “make the laws” not the Sheriff’s Department or town managers. With that responsibility also comes the phone calls and consequence of any accidents.
As a local citizen living south of Crooked Lake, I am more concerned about golf carts that people like to drive down busy county roads. And I see some people do this every summer.
Many retired people live year-round on our numerous lakes. So let’s first consider this topic from the standpoint of an innocent vehicle driver, who by no choice of their own, hits a golf cart on the other side of a hill or at a curve. The trauma of such a case, especially if someone is seriously injured or killed cannot be described. And on top of that, the injured party is going to get lawyered up, and then the driver will have an unwanted nightmare.
Does any driver in the county want to have to worry about being caught up into such a situation?
Mr. Shull, Hamilton Town Manger, said that parents would take responsibility for tickets issued to their children. Does that mean paying a ticket will restore the child to whole health? I am not being facetious here. A 2,000-plus pound vehicle traveling at 25 mph will destroy a golf cart.
If an ordinance is passed, is the county going to put up signs before every hill and curve warning of “Golf Carts Ahead” like for “School Bus Stop” and "Hidden Driveway” signs?
I would encourage every citizen to contact the county commissioners through the county website and ask them to publish any draft ordinance in The Herald Republican so the public can provide written comments to be read at a public hearing.
Good decision making should consider and weigh all the unwanted problems that can be created in the future.
Golf carts on county roads will create problems.
George Pifer
Angola
Steuben County
