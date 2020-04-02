To the editor:
Auburn Alterations, Spencerville Eastern Star, Concord Masonic Masons came together to make washable face masks for our local nursing homes and the Masonic Nursing home in Franklin, Indiana. We made 100 masks for The Laurels in Butler, 100 for Betz Nursing Home in Auburn and 100 masks for Miller Merry Manor in Garrett and 200 masks for the Masonic Home.
We called each home for a delivery plan. Everyone was so thankful and appreciative! When speaking with Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett, they informed me that they had received many donated masks already from their community and that they wished to send 50 of their masks on to another nursing home that hadn't received masks yet!
Take a look around our DeKalb County community and you will see many of these spontaneous gifts happening! I am proud to live and work in this wonderful community.
Becky Hoover
Spencerville
