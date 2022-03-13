90 years ago
• Grim tragedy struck for the first time this year in Noble County in a crossing crash which snuffed out the lives of two well-known LaGrange County men. Cecil H. Bixler, age 42, of LaGrange, and James A Beecher, 46, of Shipshewana, were the victims of the crash when the automobile, owned and driven by Beecher and in which they were riding, was struck by south bound G.R. & I. passenger train No. 506, at the Kneipp sanitarium crossing, one mile north of Rome City. Indications were that the two men were enroute south on State Road No. 9, and were traveling west over the short jog in the road, near the sanitarium, when Beecher drove his car on the tracks directly in the path of the south bound passenger train. The crossing where the tragedy occurred is protected by a bell and a swinging overhead red light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.