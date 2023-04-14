To the Editor:
How disappointing it was to read Mike Marturello’s front page article on April 1st detailing ACRES Land Trust’s decision to close public access to their trails on four properties in Steuben County. While I applaud ACRES work to preserve beautiful parcels of land in our part of the state, this is a decision I hope they will reconsider.
Paul Beckwith’s comments about the closure of these trails in the article were spot on. Having walked/hiked/run/biked many trails in the United States and the Peninsula Coast Trail (630 miles) in England, Paul knows of what he speaks: “How is shutting down public paths a good thing?”
It isn’t. A recent article in the Herald Republican spoke of almost stagnant growth in our county. Talk to any business or industry leader in our county or neighboring counties and they will tell you workforce leaders are begging for workers. Trails are one of many things that can have a positive impact on this issue. According to a study on the economic impact of trails by WeConservePA, they found that trails make communities more attractive places to live. Perspective homebuyers rank walking and biking paths as one of the most important features of a new community. In addition, they found that, "companies often choose to locate in communities that offer a high level of amenities to employees as a means of attracting and retaining top-level workers. Trails can make communities attractive to businesses looking to expand or relocate both because of the amenities they offer to employees and the opportunities they offer to cater to trail visitors."
In Mike’s article, Jason Kissel, executive director of ACRES, is quoted as saying, “The purpose of our trails system is to connect people to our mission.” It’s rather hard to do that if those trails aren’t accessible. It’s like owning an art museum but keeping the doors locked. Jason further states that maintaining trails and parking lots is a very small part of what we do. If that’s the case, why would it be so difficult to maintain those trails for public use? Finally, Jason admits that “those properties are still worthy of visiting, but we’ll do it at the correct time of year and with a guide who can really explain the beauty of the property.” For me, and I suspect for others, the correct time is when you feel a hike is just what you need, physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually. And it’s then that the beauty of the surroundings is most appreciated by the hiker. If these trails are going to be maintained so that guided hikes can be held at different times of the year, what’s the harm in keeping these trails open all year?
Again, I applaud the efforts of ACRES in preserving many of the beautiful places in our surrounding area. We are fortunate to have this organization in northeastern Indiana. But if these truly are lands that are worthy of preservation for their beauty and pleasure of the public, please keep them accessible for us to enjoy!
Jack Vrana
Angola
