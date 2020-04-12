High Fives
High fives to everyone who has helped to make a homemade mask and to everyone who wears one when they are among people in public.
Hisses
Hisses to people who don’t wear masks when they are among people, in public. A reader wrote: “I wear a mask when around people. At (the store) this morning I wore a mask but few people, including employees, were wearing masks. While at the milk display an employee passed me coughing and didn’t cover up or even turn away. Another elderly employee was wiping down shopping carts at the entrance but not wearing a mask. I also carry sanitizer and use it after getting groceries and driving my vehicle.”
Another reader wrote: “HISS to people who hack, cough and sneeze in public places without properly covering themselves.”
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
