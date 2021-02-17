To the editor:
In past employment, I had the ongoing privilege of almost four decades of a close working relationship with the DeKalb County Health Department.
I also was recently privileged to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine in an incredibly well organized and “warm and caring” vaccine clinic that is under the auspices of the department (Dr. Mark Souder, Cheryl Lynch and their great staff and a awesome army of volunteers).
I wish to offer my deep gratitude through this forum for public acclamation for a job not only well done but possibly a “blueprint” setup that could be an exemption for replication for similar clinics throughout our state and county.
Meg Zenk
Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.