To the editor:
Hard to believe another Ashley-Hudson festival has came and gone.
We hope everyone had a great time. It would not be possible without the help from our sponsors and volunteers.
Thanks to the Ashley-Hudson Fire Dept. for the breakfast at the Hudson station and the chicken dinner at the Ashley station, Ashley-Hudson Police Dept. and the utilities and street departments.
Thank you to Garrett State Bank, Paul Miller and RPM Trucking and their vice president of Logistical Maintenance Darrell Brandenburg for running a favorite of all the kids, the sawdust pile. This is possible due to the effort from Deano's Diner and their patrons for their donations.
Special thanks to our newest volunteer Britnee Gipple and Gipple Construction for sponsoring and organizing the 5k glow walk-run on Friday night, Penguins inflatables and Carla Olsen for ticket sales.
Thanks to all.
Rick Bailer, Hudson Town Council president
Mike Hasselman, Ashley Town Council president
