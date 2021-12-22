To the editor:
On Dec. 1, clad in the white coats of our trade, I stood with almost 100 fellow physicians on the steps of the United States Supreme Court. Inside, two teams of lawyers argued the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case before nine Justices. The decision of the Justices to be announced in June of 2022 could return to the states the authority to determine the legality of abortion.
At issue is the law passed in Mississippi that challenges the legal principle that has defined all abortion laws since Roe v. Wade: unborn infant viability. Over 62 million babies have died at the hands of the abortionists and their mothers who live with regret because of this legal standard established in 1973 that has no constitutional grounding. I was overwhelmed to be standing with thousands of people of different ages, races and backgrounds gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court and millions watching remotely united by one principle: life at every stage and age must be protected by law.
As the decades since Roe have made clear, abortion is not just a very serious moral, political and medical issue. Every abortion, all 62 million, is an individual life that was snuffed out. However, since Roe, there have been many advances in medical technology. We know more now than we did then, and we know more about infant development than ever before. As an experienced health care professional, I say with certainty life begins at conception and that foundational truth does not support the viability standard in the Roe decision. Recent advances in premature infant care technology have pushed back the age of viability by leaps and bounds rendering Roe’s infant viability standard utterly inconsistent and outdated. I have seen this first hand as an emergency room physician. Science has also revealed that at the moment of conception, a unique DNA code different from the genetic codes of the father and mother is created, constituting a new life. Furthermore, with advances in ultrasound technology most of us have seen the development of babies earlier than 15 weeks. We have seen on the screen for ourselves a baby with a fully formed nose, eyebrows and lips. We may have even caught the baby sucking his or her thumb or waving at us. We have heard the heartbeat of the child. Most importantly, we now know that a baby is capable of feeling pain at this stage, a fact not known in 1973.
Every abortion ends a human life, and the abortion procedure often leaves the mother with lasting emotional and physical wounds. Many abortion providers sweep these realities under the rug and fail to disclose these inconvenient facts to mothers considering abortion. Since Roe v. Wade, a widespread cognitive dissonance has pervaded the collective fabric of American life, politics and constitutionalism. The principles set forth in the Declaration of Independence establishe that the duty of our government is to protect and preserve the life and liberty of its citizens. And yet, since the Roe decision, our founding principles and our laws have become disjointed.
Any law that makes an unborn baby a possession, instead of a human being with rights, is in direct opposition to the self-evident truths of the Declaration. However, there is hope on the horizon.
Should the Supreme Court uphold the Mississippi law in Dobbs v. Jackson, a decision of great importance will face our Indiana state legislators. Speak up with me for those who cannot speak for themselves: the unborn. When the Justices' decision returns the authority on abortion back to the states we can save the lives of unborn babies. Any delay could allow for hundreds of needless deaths. Join with me in encouraging our legislators to act in the next session to pass a law that would outlaw abortion in Indiana if the ruling of the Justices allows for it.
In the days and months following the Dobbs decision, strong, energetic leadership will be required of our elected officials. It will be a time for choosing, but it will also be a time for careful deliberation and prudence. In moments of great consequence, Hoosiers have risen with courage and goodness to meet the trials of the times. We will do so again. As a state senator, I will have the honor and privilege of writing and passing laws that guarantee the natural right of the unborn to live.
Dr. Tyler Johnson
Leo
Candidate for Indiana State Senate District 14
