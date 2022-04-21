To the editor:
I feel it is my duty as a community leader, a DeKalb County Republican, and educated voter, to show my support for an honest leader who supports the employees at the department and has chosen to challenge another person for public office.
An experienced candidate who served at the Butler Police Department. An experienced candidate who worked at the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office. An experienced leader who has worked in management in the private sector. An experienced leader who has a degree in accounting and would manage the multi-million-dollar budget provided by council, effectively. A Marine veteran who has experience leading an entire military police force on the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in 29 Palms, CA, keeping more than 20,000 military personnel and their families safe. A leader who has proven experience supervising jail staff and the entire inmate population at the DeKalb County Jail, as a sergeant. A leader who has inspected every inch of the jail and conducted monthly reports on its conditions. A leader who has worked up the Sheriff's Department ladder from the bottom. A leader who mentors deputies when they call for advice while on a scene, due to his experience as a detective. That candidate is Brady Thomas.
Brady Thomas could’ve waited in line another four years and run. But why now? Because there is a need now. A need that is greater than most realize and both candidates acknowledge. Just look at the department's Facebook page that was reactivated this year and posted at the end of March advertising a hiring process for deputies, or giant billboards that have been put up around the county in an attempt to hire officers, both tactics within two months from Election Day. This is not a new problem, and without accountability, has been neglected until now, because of competition.
Ask yourself, do you feel comfortable knowing that there have been two deputies total on patrol in the entire county of about 360 square miles at times? Or that the deputies have been working countless mandatory overtime hours to make up for shortages and not getting a break to decompress from the stresses of the job? We need well, sound men and women answering our 911 emergencies and saving lives, sound judgment is paramount. Or the average years of experience for a deputy on patrol is now below five years? Yes, five. Why? Because the experience and the manpower has left. They left on their own free will because they had enough. The deputies and their families sacrifice so much for us.
As a DeKalb County resident, I want the best quality service from any government office and support competition and a healthy debate among Republicans. Don’t fall for the dog and pony show. A term used often while I was in the Army to explain a show put on to pander to an audience, usually someone important like a general. In this case it’s us, the Republican primary voters.
Take a look at their social media, their websites, and answer when they’re at your door. Question those bullet points and educate yourself on each candidate's platforms, not only on what they have done, but what they will do for us the next four years, if elected. I don’t want a well-polished politician. I want a hard-working humble leader who will provide transparency. Brady Thomas has every citizen’s best interest in mind. My family and I voted Brady Thomas for sheriff.
Cody R. Burniston
Auburn
