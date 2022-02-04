To the editor:
In reference to the Auburn City Council meeting Jan. 18, 2022: This letter is addressed to the citizens of Auburn and to M. M. Kruse, president of City Council.
First, I resent Mr. Kruse’s slanderous attack on our mayor. Anyone with the slightest amount of intelligence would know that tact and diplomacy prevail during business meetings. It is quite evident to me that you have neither. Your tantrum reminded me of a child who wanted their way. You accused the mayor of this because he made a business decision. What we elected him to do.
The matter of the Auburn Utility Board appears to be a personal issue with you. It would have been more professional if you had gone to the mayor, face to face instead of going behind his back and worked the problem out. What you did is unacceptable.
What you need to do now is to publicly apologize to the mayor for your behavior and then hand in your resignation.
I hope the citizens of Auburn remember this fiasco of yours and when election time comes, they make sure they vote for someone who is strong enough for the job.
Auburn is a beautiful place, and we need professional leadership. In my opinion, you certainly are not the one for the job.
Joseph L. Kibe, USAF Veteran
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.