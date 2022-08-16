To the Editor:
The difference between a civilized society and complete chaos, is a thin layer of human decency, and a shared understanding of right and wrong. This new era of not taking responsibility for one’s actions and owning their own behavior, the bond that holds society together (integrity), is eroding and nearing the breaking point.
We live in a great country with incredible freedom and opportunity that much of the world does not enjoy. Don’t ever forget that, or we will lose it.
Nelson Smith
Avilla
