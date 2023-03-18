25 years ago
• The movie, “Titanic” sailed into the record books as the highest-grossing file of all time. Within the first two weeks, it surpassed “Star Wars’ as the ‘number one’ film in the U.S. Locally, it broke all records at the Silver Screen Cinema, according to owner Bruce Babbitt. Previously, “Home Alone” in 1990 was the highest grossing film. It played for seven weeks at the Garrett theater.
