To the editor:
The silent killer (coronavirus). How did it get to the U.S. and over 180 countries around the world? Did you know — China’s Little New Year began December 30. Chumjin, China, known to host the world’s largest human immigration trips during period starting Jan. 1 through Feb. 8 (lunar year). Jan. 15 lantern festival and from Jan. 25 to Feb. 8 they celebrate Spring Festival.
The Chinese government estimates that 3 billion humans return home to celebrate their New Year.
The first reported case of COVID-19 was reported end of November or Dec. 1. Chinese government stopped flights from Wuhan, China, into Mainland China, but they did not stop flights out of Wuhan, China, to rest of the world.
First time in U.S. history America was forced to stand still, because of a killer no one could see.
Marilyn Carr
Auburn
