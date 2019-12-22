To the Garrett Claus project to assist elementary school children of needy families, started three years ago by Chloe Hinkle and carried on for the past two years by Garrett High School seniors Kennedy Sattison and Maggi Smurr.
To Eastside Junior- Senior High School students Brady Goff and Blaine Prosser, who are making Zeke Therapeutic Necklaces for autistic children and nervous individuals to help them avoid damaging their clothing.
To the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school district for launching Brennan Estates subdivision, nine residential home sites near the school campus. It is believed to be the only school-owned subdivision in the nation, according to Chad Sutton, Garrett High School’s director of career development.
To Cameron Memorial Community Hospital of Angola, which provided each of Steuben County’s four school district funds to pay off every outstanding lunch balance for every student whose account was in arrears, no questions asked.
To the DeKalb Humane Society for realizing its dream with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new animal shelter southwest of Auburn.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.