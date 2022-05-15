To the editor:
1) Do not regard addiction as a family disgrace. Recovery from addiction can come about as with any other illness.
2) Do not nag, preach or lecture the addicted person. Chances are he/she has already told self everything you can tell them. You may only increase the need to lie or force the individual to make false promises.
3) Guard against the “holier than thou” or martyr-like attitude. It is possible to create this impression without saying a word. An addicted person's sensitivity is such that he/she judges other people's attitude more by small things than outspoken words.
4) Do not use the “if you love me” appeal. Since the addicted person's using is compulsive and cannot be controlled by willpower, this approach only increases guilt. It is like saying, “if you loved me you would not have tuberculosis.”
5) Avoid any threat unless you think it through carefully and definitely intend to carry it out. There may be times when specific action is needed to protect the children. Idle threats only make the addicted person believe you do not mean what you say. If you tolerated the behaviors during your courtship then why is it a problem now? You are the enabler. A trial separation is helpful only if there is a plan for forgiveness and reconciliation.
6) Do not hide the alcohol/drug or dispose of it. Usually this only pushes the addicted person into the state of desperation. In the end, they will simply find more ways to get more alcohol/drugs.
7) Do not let the addicted person persuade you to drink/use with them on the grounds that it will help them control their use. It rarely does; when you condone their use, they put off doing something to get help. Self-sabotage with denial.
8) Do not be jealous of the method of recovery. The tendency is to think that the love of home and family is enough incentive for seeking recovery. You may feel left out when the addicted person turns to other people for help in staying clean and sober. You would not be jealous of the doctor if someone needs medical care, would you?
9) Do not expect an immediate 100% recovery. In any illness there is a period of convalescence. There may be relapses and times of tension and resentment.
10) Do not try to protect the recovering person from drinking/using situations. It is one of the quickest ways to push them into relapse. They must learn to say “no” gracefully. If you try to take control, you may stir up old feelings of resentment and inadequacy. (If the recovery person has determined it is better for them to stay away from drinking/ using situations, support this wholeheartedly — but it must be their choice.)
11) Do not do for the addicted person what they can or must do for themselves. You cannot take the medication for them. Do not remove the problem before the addicted person can face it, solve it or suffer the consequences.
12) Do offer love, support and understanding in their sobriety.
Sarah Lobacz, MS, LMFT, LCAC
Kendallville
