To the editor:
On Saturday, Aug. 1, we held our 10th annual Quiet Knight Veterans Car Show.
Rain fell all day and killed our show. We did need the rain! Only 15 vehicles entered through persistent rain.
I want to thank all of our cash sponsors; without your help, we have no car show: Eaton Corp., Jim and Sandie Steele, Bill Yoder Ford, Hixson Sand and Gravel, Thomas Funeral Home, DeKalb County Council on Aging, Feller & Clark Funeral Home, DeKalb Metal Finishing, Bell Equip., Custer Grain, Bralin Laser Service, Tireville, Rick James, Beacon Credit Union (Auburn), Garrett State Bank, Henry Electric, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union (Auburn). Total sponsor donations was $5,075. Thank you so much for helping our veterans in need!
I also want to thank our door prize sponsors: Jegs, Summit Racing Equip., Fort Wayne Clutch, MJS Apparel, Ben Davis Parts Department, Autozone, E-Collar Technologies, Classic City Automotive, Advance Auto Parts, Ridge NAPA (Garrett), Minos II and C&P Machine. Thank you all for your help.
Special thank you for help with the piston trophies: Harts Machine Service, Cecil, Ohio; C&P Machine, Fort Wayne; Interiors by Thomas, Auburn; Roger Steinman for assembling the trophies and thanks to Garrett American Legion Post 178 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 178.
Thank you everyone who helped out at the show and all who entered their cars and bikes.
See you in 2021!
Brian Lamm, president, Quiet Knight
Tom Bishop, SAL Commander, Squadron 178
