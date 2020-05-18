To the editor:
The first thing I do when I find a mistake is to try and find someone to blame it on. It’s usually my fault, but it’s so much easier to blame someone else. You know the old standby: “the dog ate my homework”.
Now we have to worry about Obamagate. Whatever that is. I don’t know what it is or even if it’s true. But if it is worth investigating why wasn’t it done before. And why is it cropping up now.
By the way, my friend brought me a mask to wear. Guess where it came from. I guess I should blame China for shipping masks to us after having caused this whole mess to begin with.
What do you suppose would happen if we all got together and said there are a lot of mistakes being made so let’s all try to work together and fix it. What would happen if all of us stopped talking and started listening. How can we have three different answers and all of them be right. What if we all got together as one team instead of 50 single players. What if we wait to long before we make it better. What do we do when we find it’s broken and the dog is nowhere around. Who do we blame then.
Barbara Case
Topeka
