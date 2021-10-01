Vaccine hesitancy — or in many cases vaccine hostility — directed toward COVID-19 vaccines is doing more damage than just the ongoing death toll racking up in Indiana.
Yes, the vast majority of people still ended up in hospitals and dying from COVID-19 are those who have refused to get their shots. But health officials, as well as this editorial board, have beaten that topic to death. The people who haven't gotten one by now are not going to be swayed by argument.
But the politicization of the COVID-19 vaccine — inflamed by Hoosier political leaders including Attorney General Todd Rokita and northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks — and the widespread availability and circulation of vaccine misinformation and disinformation online is doing more widespread damage than just this novel coronavirus.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box on Wednesday expressed her concern that vaccine hostility is going to, or already is, stretching past COVID-19.
"I do have some concerns about that, that this bleed off with COVID vaccines and the political nature that has surrounded that will then bleed off into other childhood vaccines and influenza vaccines that people tend to get on a yearly basis," Box said.
We already know that childhood vaccination rates for diseases like polio, measles, mumps, rubella, whooping cough, hepatitis, chickenpox, meningitis and others have dropped sharply.
While some of that drop may be due to people putting off health care visits due to pandemic restrictions, some of the decrease is also very likely due to people who have consumed and been poisoned by anti-vax propaganda.
Statewide, only about 70% of children get their shots on time within the recommended first 35 months after birth. Noble and DeKalb counties are right at the state average, but Steuben County trails at about 65% while heavily Amish LaGrange County is worst in the state at slightly below 50%.
The good news is that for a lot of Hoosier children it's better late than never as almost all children end up getting them eventually, primarily because these vaccines are mandated for students starting kindergarten.
Box also notes that vaccine mudslinging is likely to reduce flu vaccination efforts. Like COVID-19, influenza is more dangerous to older people and can stress health care facilities during particularly bad seasons. But flu can also be highly dangerous to very young children, too.
With hospitals still seeing many patients from COVID-19, the last thing facilities need is a pile of flu patients filling up beds as well. Nevermind that schools and employers are impacted when diseases go unchecked, causing sick days and lost productivity.
Many communicable diseases are endemic, meaning they never truly go away and can't be fully eradicated from the population. But that's precisely why vaccines were developed and deployed at mass scale, in order to control these illnesses as much as possible and reduce their toll as much as possible.
Disease outbreaks are opportunistic. As we've seen with COVID-19 this year, the delta variant primarily ravaged those people who opted not to vaccinate. Some of those who had their shots may suffer breakthrough infections, but they rarely end up seriously ill or dead.
That's not a situation we should aim to repeat with flu or any other disease by letting anti-vax hucksters erode confidence and trust in extremely effective, extremely safe modern medicines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.