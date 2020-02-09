90 years ago
• A large and appreciative audience witnessed the initial performance of the Old Time Legion Minstrel Show under the auspices of Kendallville Post No. 86, American Legion at the Strand Theatre. The performance was ably directed by W.E. Brant, erstwhile professional, and who, also admirably held down the interlocutor’s chair with H. Lloyd Grosvenor, musical director. The show is being staged by the Legion to raise money to pay off an $80 account, the remainder of a $400 pledge to Lakeside Hospital. There were six events in the show beginning with the eight end men entering the stage from the front of the theater and taking their places behind the glaring footlights. They included Joe Summergill, Doc Frurip, Ralph Strouse, R.V. Fischer, Ed Zollman, Foy Van Dolson, Art Berhalter, and Carl Outlaw. The colored boys were dressed in white and the ballasts and chorus in tuxedos, making a pleasing scene with the colored glare of light. It is being regarded as one of the best home talent minstrels staged here in recent years.
