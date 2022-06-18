To the Editor:
I feel we need to cut costs with the Waterloo Marshal Department.
Way too much ammunition and lack of patrols.
The marshals on duty are sitting around their office. As a taxpayer this is not right.
Bradley Thompson
Waterloo
