We welcome letters to the editor. Letters about candidates in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, election must be received by Friday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. Our general policy regarding letters to the editor is a length limit of 600 words, but shorter letters are likely to attract more readers.
Letters may be submitted at kpcnews.com— kpcnews.com/site/forms/online_services/letter — or to the editor of this newspaper.
We publish only one letter per writer per month.
Political ads for The News Sun, The Star and The Herald Republican are being accepted to run through the Tuesday, Nov. 5, editions. Placement of ads are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and ads must be paid in advance. The deadline for Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Friday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. The deadlines for ads running Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Saturday, Nov. 2, are two days before publication, at 5 p.m. Political ads can also be run on the Facebook page, daily newsletter or website of each newspaper. Local newspaper offices have sales representatives who can assist with ad copy and design.
