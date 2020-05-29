To the editor:
This past Memorial day when the phone rang at 7:20 p.m. and I heard Julie Heimach’s voice, I knew it meant that their/our Evie had “gone home.”
Evie, this bigger than life, classy, warm, caring, intelligent, joyful, unique and wonderful woman had met her final challenge as she did life in general as an example to us all.
I first met Evie as a member of the Board of Directors of the DeKalb County Council on Aging — early on I recognized that I had the pleasure of “walking” an incredible journey surrounded by scores of such honorable and dedicated “bosses” with many that would certainly share that Evie helped to set the tone for their ongoing guidance and leadership for the agency including myself.
Hundreds and hundreds of folks throughout DeKalb County and beyond know the Heimach family and the agency’s home (Heimach Center) named after Evie’s husband Bill Heimach.
Reverend Bill Heimach was one of the most revered pastors ever to serve in our county. He passed at a very young age with Evie then to raise and care for their six wonderful children. How very, very, proud “Bill” has had to be as he watched Evie so adeptly raise their children and then continue her watch and example over the years as the family continued to grow and grow!
I came into work today thinking about the years of mentoring and friendship Evie had so graciously provided to myself and our agency. I also pondered in awe on the huge legacy of care she offered for the “innumerable” number who benefited from her admirable walk on this great earth.
You won’t physically ever walk the Heimach halls again dear Evie, but, the treasure you have left will keep them strong and the programming and services available for generations to come.
God Speed, dear friend, until we all meet again (and don’t forget to have a pecan cluster blizzard ready to go!).
Meg Zenk
DeKalb County Council on Aging, Auburn
