To the editor:
Please watch these WANE News reports and answer me why are legitimate 24/7 chronic intractable pain patients still being blamed for the “War on Drugs” and therefore harassed with laws making it a project for us to get our legitimate opiate pain medications when it has been proven by these article that it is a STREET PROBLEM?
Fort Wayne mom shares story of son’s experience with pill that "almost killed him"
https://www.wane.com/news/local-news/he-took-it-to-fall-asleep-and-it-almost-put-him-to-sleep-forever-local-mom-shares-story-of-dangerous-drug/?fbclid=IwAR2vM-VxP4_cai43-V2hlseFEDpMfTJzCQqtBF_xuQTqa43vLJU1JDitxN8
Lethal pills believed to be Fentanyl are circulating around Fort Wayne
https://www.wane.com/news/crime/lethal-pills-believed-to-be-fentanyl-are-circulating-around-fort-wayne/?fbclid=IwAR3CZOUzITsGKKvWYkwbdnMaZBVgoUWAVJyNfbtliRgDt0bnr7v9-W1a0kM
"Enough to kill millions": Indiana traffic stop nets $25 million in heroin, fentanyl
https://www.wane.com/news/indiana/enough-to-kill-millions-indiana-traffic-stop-nets-25-million-in-heroin-fentanyl/
Paul Maziarz
Auburn
