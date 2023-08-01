To the Editor:
After writing the most recent submission, titled “Community Investment means Spending in the Community”, it dawned on me I had fallen into the typical trap of criticizing without providing suggestions for improvement. Doing that is about as helpful as writing endless letters to the editor for no reason other than to complain - I’ll try to step it up here. Consistent with that objective, the following ideas and suggestions may be helpful in pursuing the goal of keeping the largest amount possible of our local dollars within the local economy through well planned acquisition strategy, budgeting, and execution. Or they may not - time will tell. I do believe the folks in charge agree in theory with the benefits afforded by spending locally, I also have gotten the impression that we lack formal processes to achieve the goal. This is evidenced most recently when we handed over money to NIPSCO to spend as they see fit for the upgraded natural gas line. To date, not one local vendor, subcontractor, or employee for that matter has been identified on that project. That, in itself, was a significant business opportunity for the locals that supply materials, rent equipment, or even perform land surveys and utility mark outs, but they were never contacted nor considered for involvement. While that may be overly simplifying a complex situation, the fact remains - they’re spending our money, and we have the right to be involved in the decisions about how its spent. There’s nothing new or groundbreaking in these strategies. They are used regularly in federal contracting, and they work. Local resources being spent on locally sourced services and goods is one of the most effective strategies to drive true economic development for a region.
First and foremost - centralize purchasing. It may already be happening to an extent, but the role of those in purchasing should be expanded to be the single point of contact on contractual issues. They should ensure consistency in terms and conditions, screen all expenditures for possible local opportunities, and perform outreach and facilitation for the local small business community. They shouldn’t be a roadblock to achieving the desired goal of a project; rather they should be a part of the process to ensure the goals are achieved while also fulfilling commitment to the local business community and keeping the county in compliance with whatever requirements may be applicable.
Second - develop and commit to an acquisition strategy. This is something that starts long before the budgets are submitted for approval, and includes things such as market research, project scoping and conceptualizing, and solicitation of input from the community. Done correctly, the end product of this process will serve as the basis for the budget requests. Not only does it afford a robust and defensible basis for the budget, it provides more opportunity for actual stakeholder involvement.
Third - allow for flexibility in execution. Give preference to bidders utilizing local vendors. Only solicit outside of the region after extensive efforts have been made to contract locally. Make it clear that no options are off the table if the bidders are resistant to spending our money with our subcontractor community. Make it part of the standard terms and conditions applicable to anyone wishing to do work for the county or city or whatever entity it may be. And be willing and able to break up contracts as necessary to ensure specific, locally available services and suppliers are involved.
Lastly - be proactive within the local small business community. Educate as necessary, get educated if need be. Provide a forum for businesses to learn about the other local businesses, whether they be competing or complementary to each other. Facilitate things such as teaming arrangements, mentor-protege agreements, joint ventures, and resource sharing among different businesses. And be willing to pay a bit more for bidders engaging in these processes.. Its ok. Its legal. And it makes sense. But more importantly, its what really investing in a community looks like on the ground level.
Ryan Ahlersmeyer
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.