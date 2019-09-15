To the editor:
A recent article in the Huffington Post was entitled “Evangelical Leader Claims Teaching Kids Basic Science (especially evolution) Causes Mass Shootings.” For support of this claim, Tony Perkins, head of the Family Research Council, while on Fox and Friends stated that when children are taught they come from slime, of course they treat each other like dirt. I must take issue with this reckless and most of all erroneous and ignorant statement.
It is a fact that evolution is the cornerstone of modern biology, and science and biology have brought modern civilization many advances and advantages.
For one, the human genome has been mapped and may allow for advanced treatment of genetic diseases and conditions. Another amazing accomplishment is the ability to create stem cells from mature skin cells. Stem cells may very well be able to treat and cure a host of debilitating and deadly conditions. And this is not even taking into account smallpox vaccination and penicillin, as well other more advanced antibiotics, which, by the way, were made necessary by bacteria’s alteration and adaptation, the very cornerstone of evolutionary change.
As to the second claim, why has Switzerland, a basically unchurched country and scientific leader, had no mass shootings for the past 18 years? In Germany, there have been approximately nine since 1983. And the list continues and these countries have consistently lower religious participation and church attendance than the United States and every one teaches evolution in the science classroom. The United States, according to USA Today, has experienced 251 mass shootings in the last 216 days — not even the span of a single year. What is the real difference, and by inference, perhaps the real cause?
Of these countries with drastically lower rates of shootings, the United States leads in disparity between CEO, management and regular employee salaries, and even though the U.S., at this point in time, has nearly full employment, how much of that is underemployment? With the rich consistently getting richer, under Trump, and the middle class disappearing, the more the extremely wealthy can insulate themselves from the harshness of the new reality.
Many people, single parents and couples alike, are holding down two jobs and still cannot meet living expenses. When do they have the time to teach their children respect for others and civilly acceptable behaviors? And this situation exists, no, flourishes, in the richest country in the world. With constant tax cuts (that, again, primarily benefit the rich) there are fewer assets to assist the mental illness and struggles suffered by so many Americans. The solution practiced up to this point seems to have been “throw ‘em in jail!” But a criminal cannot be prosecuted until a crime has been committed, and the crime of mass shootings is becoming more and more horrendous with each passing week. Clearly, the old solution is not working.
To add to the problem, the responses of President Trump have not been sufficient nor have they been effective. To worsen matters, his violence-inducing rhetoric and racist stance have contributed to rather than worked against this epidemic.
Although the vast majority of these shootings were carried out by white men, the president continues rather to focus on the “Brown Invasion” to invoke and encourage fear and distract from the real problem.
In the United States, we have been trying to treat the symptoms and are ignoring the disease itself; the source of the sicknesses is poverty and a nearly complete denial of resources to address the overwhelming number of Americans in need of mental and emotional aid. Schools, though filled with competent, caring, able teachers cannot teach appropriate social behaviors, a sense of conscience, and respect for each individual’s rights and privileges and teach the increasing amount of curriculum constantly being required by the state governments all at the same time. Those duties must be shared. And to do their share, parents and children must spend time in the home — together.
It may be, at the root of the tragic situation, as James Carville famously said “The economy, stupid!”
John Stevens
Angola
