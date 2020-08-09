We didn’t hear about any major problems with the way Indiana voted in June.
To reduce spread of the coronavirus, for the first time Indiana allowed people to vote by mail without requiring a special reason.
We don’t see what’s wrong with doing that again in the November election.
Neither do two former Indiana lieutenant governors — one from each political party.
Former lieutenant governors John Mutz and Kathy Davis last week urged Gov. Eric Holcomb to expand absentee mail-in voting for this fall.
Mutz, 84, a Republican who served under Gov. Robert Orr from 1980-88, and Davis, 64, who served under Gov, Joe Kernan from 2003-2005, joined in a news conference to make their appeal.
“It’s impossible for me to imagine why we would want to deprive Hoosier voters the right to vote at a time when a number of people are afraid to leave their homes, let alone go to a polling place,” Mutz said, according to The Indianapolis Star.
Indiana law now allows voting by mail only for a number of special reasons, such as being outside the country, being over 65 years old or being at work the entire time the polls are open.
The over-65 exemption covers many Hoosiers who have the most to fear from exposure to COVID-19, but it does not help younger people with compromised immune systems or other risk factors.
Holcomb has said June’s expanded rules for voting by mail are unnecessary for November, because Hoosiers no longer are under a stay-at-home order.
However, last week Indiana set a new high of more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day. We have no idea what will be happening with the virus this fall. It’s fair to say that we might need mail-in voting in November even more than we did in June. Changing now instead of in a panic at the last minute will help election officials make plans.
Mail-in voting has become a partisan issue, but no one is asking for the expanded rules to apply only to Democrats or only to Republicans.
Given Indiana’s trends, it’s hard to imagine that an expansion of voting by mail would flip our state from red to blue this fall.
Since most Hoosiers tend to vote for Republican candidates, Republicans voters are the most likely to benefit from mail options.
It’s not about partisan advantage — it’s about safety.
We need an expanded mail voting option for November in these unprecedented circumstances. We don’t necessarily need to change the rules forever — although we might find we like voting by mail.
Cooperating for veterans
Speaking last week at an American Legion event in Auburn, an aide to Rep. Jim Banks said veterans’ issues are producing the most bipartisan cooperation of any topics in Congress.
Banks, a Republican from northeast Indiana, and a Democratic congressman from Maine have added to that trend by introducing a bill to improve mental health care for veterans — the Veterans Access to Online Treatment Act.
The bill would create programs at three Department of Veterans Affairs facilities across the country to use computerized therapy to treat veterans suffering from depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, military sexual trauma, and/or substance use disorder.
“We’re pretty good at taking care of the physical wounds of war, but the unseen psychological wounds are far more difficult to treat,” Banks said. “I am glad to sponsor this bill with Rep. Golden that would pioneer innovative treatments for veterans suffering from mental health illnesses.”
Banks said online options for treatment and therapy would be particularly valuable in rural areas of Indiana.
We’d like to see much more cooperation like this to get things done in Congress, but helping our deserving military veterans is a good place to start.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
