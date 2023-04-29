25 years ago
• Award-winning poet and children’s book author Valiska Gregory toured schools in DeKalb County during Young Author’s Week Conferences. The five-day tour sponsored by the Dekko Foundation included performances at Butler, Riverdale, Waterloo, McKenney-Harrison, J.R. Watson, Country Meadows, J.E. Ober, St. Joseph Catholic and DeKalb Middle schools. Gregory is a writer in residence at Butler University in Indianapolis and Director of the annual mid-winter Butler Children’s Literature Conference.
