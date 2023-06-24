90 years ago
• L.D. Baker of the Baker Peony Gardens on U.S. Road 6, a mile west of Kendallville, has returned home highly pleased over his success at the showing of his prized peonies at the national peony show, held last week at the horticultural hall of a Century of Progress in Chicago. “Larry”, as his friends know him, had eight entries and captured six first prizes and two seconds. Mr. Baker also was honored with presenting to Amelia Earhart Putnam, noted aviatrix, a bunch of his beautiful flowers. Whether Amelia is able to see Kendallville or not the next time she flies over Indiana, she is going to recognize it by its fragrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.