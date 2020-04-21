To the editor:
I am an employee at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehab. I just want to say I am so tired of seeing all the negativity bring published about nursing homes. Why can’t your newspaper publish stories about the extreme measures some nursing homes are taking to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and how they are protecting their staff and residents? I’m quite sure my administrator and our infection control department would love to answer any questions you might have. Please look into this. Thank you.
Pamela Smith
Quincy
