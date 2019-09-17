To the editor:
I do not understand why people continue to hold signs at Trump’s speeches: “Make America Great Again”! Do they not watch the news and hear the lies that come out of his mouth? He is dividing the country, not bringing people together. It appears to me that we are going back to the segregated era. I will not be surprised when he orders the Statue of Liberty destroyed.
He likes to say that under his leadership the unemployment rate is much lower. People are working two and three jobs to pay their bills and put food on the table. He has no idea and does not care how the working class survives today. His plans only take care of the rich. Narcissistic, never wrong, above the laws of this country. As he was heard to say, he could shoot someone on the street and not be charged with a crime. Sadly, he truly believes this.
It”s time for the Democrats and Republicans to stop acting like five-year-old children. Work together to get our country back on the right track.
I pray that our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren will have a true United States of American when they grow up.
Malinda K. Burns
Auburn
