25 years ago
• West Noble High School baseball coach Tim Schermerhorn will be honored at the Noble-LaGrange County Day with the Fort Wayne Wizards. He will throw out the first pitch at the minor league baseball game in Fort Wayne. Schermerhorn coached the Chargers to an impressive 21-5 record this season. The team captured the Lakeland sectional, first IHSAA tournament title for the school since 1980.
