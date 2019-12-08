HIGH FIVES
To the DeKalb Health Foundation and Parkview Health for their gift of nearly $3 million to create the new DeKalb Memorial Hospital Fund through the Community Foundation DeKalb County. It will support grants promoting health and wellness of the community.
To Miller Poultry for continuing its tradition of donating large quantities of chicken breasts and sausage to the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County and other local food missions.
To the Angola Rotary Club for continuing its longstanding Christmas party for the clients of RISE Inc.
HISS
To the grinches who stole the money from the LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department’s Christmas tree sales — but high fives to the individuals and businesses who quickly donated to replace the lost cash.
