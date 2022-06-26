To the Editor:
On Jan. 5, we the sons of John and Marjorie Gorrell of Pleasant Lake let our friends know that our dear mom passed into heaven on Dec. 26, 2021. Now it is with deep sorrow that we let you all know that our dear dad also passed into heaven on April 23, 2022. We their sons were blessed to have them as parents, and we have many happy memories, but we will miss them both for the rest of our days.
Dad prayed for many of you every day; if he met you, he was very likely praying for you from a long list that he kept with him even during his final days. He always told people that he remembered their name because he was praying for them. We want to let you know that his faith in Jesus Christ never wavered as his days wound down. He approached each day with cheerfulness and optimism, and a belief that God could heal him, but if God called him home, dad was at peace with His will.
We want to thank you all for the many and varied kindnesses that you showed our family over the years. We thank all of the customers of our family business, Gorrell's Water Service, for your support. We thank all of you who visited our booth at many fairs and home shows over the years, for the warmth and friendliness you brought into our lives. We thank the Angola YMCA for providing dad the joy of swimming. We thank the kind folks in Pleasant Lake for your care and concern. Though we appreciate you all, we would like to thank Marilyn Bumgarner for preparing meals for dad, John Jackson for his many acts of kindness, Dave Harpham for our “Little Store” memories, and Tim McNamara for his friendship for over 35 years.
We invite all of you who knew dad to find and read our tribute to him on Legacy.com. We hope that the reading evokes happy memories that have meaning to you, and that you will post your thoughts and memories for us to read.
David, James, and Steve Gorrell
