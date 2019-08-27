To the editor:
The paper has been replete with editorials in support of the mayoral candidates over the last few months. But the more I’ve read the recent newspaper article about Mike Ley’s initiative to reuse and construct the nearly 100-year-old bridge over Cedar Creek in downtown Auburn, the clearer it becomes to me that Mr. Ley has vision well beyond the present. He’s actually taken the time to look back to see what our heritage is and then has looked forward to the future to determine how it can be best continued! I particularly appreciate rather than allowing this bridge to be discarded or destroyed, he sees the importance of preserving historical monuments such as this. It appears this man has huge vision for Auburn! Give him a thought, an idea, or even a problem — simply have a conversation with him and I believe he can ignite the spark that will put a simple dream into tangible action. He impresses me as a thought-provoking individual who truly has the ability, experience, knowledge, perseverance and integrity to engage all the many issues and challenges that a mayor’s job encompasses.
I’ve become convinced that this wonderful bridge initiative is just the tip of the iceberg for Mr. Ley’s vision for Auburn as our next mayor. I trust you all are observing the same. I’ve taken the time to compare the candidates. I’ve weighed the qualifications of each and have come to one conclusion. Mike Ley is without a doubt the best person to become our next mayor.
Beverly Murray
Auburn
