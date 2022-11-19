You can’t force people to think, but Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, has that on his mind.
Smaltz, like many members of the General Assembly, put out surveys to their constituents about this time of year to get a feel of how they feel as they head toward the next session of the Legislature.
Smaltz, who represents most of DeKalb County and parts of Steuben and Noble counties, is pondering an idea pushed by former Rep. David Ober, R-Albion. Smaltz is thinking about asking his constituents whether they would support legislation that would no longer allow straight ticket voting in Indiana.
Ober pushed the idea more than seven years ago. His rationale was that people needed to think about the choices they were making at the ballot box.
“I just think that it’s a bad thing for our election process,” Ober told KPC Media Group in January 2015. “A bad thing for our democracy.”
Smaltz is thinking about that, too. We would assume Smaltz is interested in championing legislation similar to what Ober did if he is considering including a question about this topic in his annual poll.
In northeast Indiana, straight party ticket voting reached a high of some 62% in Steuben County and a low of 25% in Adams County in a 2018 analysis done by KPC Media. In 2014, the election prior Ober authoring his bill, straight-ticket voting was in the range of 30% in northeast Indiana.
In a conversation with one of our editors the topic came up. They were talking about the most recent election, which sent Smaltz back to the Indiana House for a sixth term. Smaltz cruised over his Libertarian opponent, 3,240-930, but said he’s nervous going into any election.
Still, he’s been told he doesn’t need to be, because most of the time, when Election Day arrives, Republicans can count on receiving more than a majority of the vote the minute the polls open, thanks to straight-ticket voting.
In 2015, Democrats in Indianapolis were concerned that taking away the ability to vote a straight ticket would lead to longer times to vote, longer wait times, etc. Some Republicans felt the same.
But many Republicans, who controlled both chambers, supported Ober’s bill seven years ago. It passed out of the House, where Ober, Smaltz and Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola all voted for it. The Republican-led Senate Elections Committee OK’d it too, although it never saw a floor vote in the Senate that year.
We do appreciate that Smaltz is thinking about the subject again. People need to learn about who is running for office. People need to study the issues more than they apparently do. At minimum, the voters should read the names on the ballot and choose each individually instead of just blindly punching one button and walking away.
Indiana is only one of six states that continue to allow straight-ticket voting. When Ober offered his bill in 2015, we were one of 11.
Many local Republican office holders have been known to say the Democrats often put up some decent candidates, but they don’t get elected.
When candidates know they won’t have a chance when the polls open because most people pull just one lever or the other — D in urban areas, R everywhere else — it discourages minority-party candidates from even running.
Case in point: 40% of Indiana House and Senate seats, a mix of both parties, were unopposed this fall.
That is not the two-party system, but it is what we’ve become in Indiana.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.