To the editor:
Mike Ley has a long history of working to make Auburn a community everyone can take pride in. I had the opportunity to work as a capacity building consultant with Mike and the DeKalb County Fair Board. Mike led strategic planning, fund development, and grant writing projects designed to grow the DeKalb County Fair. He demonstrated skill in fundraising, including networking and donor cultivation. As a result of their efforts, several foundations contributed to the horse barn project.
I observed Mike when he was an officer of the fair board do a great job working with all board members to be certain all voices were heard and that their decisions reflected what was best for the community. As a business owner and leader he brings a strong background in project management, budgeting, personnel management, and collaboration to whatever he does. I certainly enjoyed working with Mike and valued his insights.
I endorse Mike Ley and believe he is the right choice for Auburn.
Kimberly Johnson
Wallingford, Connecticut
