To the Editor:
Hello, my name is Jacqueline Gephart and I would like to share a crisis that I am experiencing in hopes of connecting with people who may be able to help me.
I am a recovered addict of 22 years. I have been sober for three years and reached sobriety without anyone’s help. I leaned on God, my determination and keeping to myself to avoid unnecessary temptation.
In the process of gaining sobriety I contracted COVID and I now have some auto immune diseases.
I was working as a live in nanny when I discovered that I have these auto immune diseases because of the kiddos’ germs effected me so intensely, thus seeing several doctors. I am also struggling with heart trouble.
I am having a huge amount of difficulty obtaining temporary housing while I apply for disability and hopefully receiving rental vouchers.
I have a very beloved pet cat named Sammy who is my emotional support animal & has been a bit of an Angel to me, helping me with the solitude I experienced while getting sober and having Covid.
My savings are pretty well depleted and I do not have any family to stay with. My father passed away in June. The friends that I have been able to reconnect with are also unable to offer me temporary housing. The shelters are all full or will not accept Sammy. (Although many shelters have tons of germs and stress, both of which may cause even worse health issues for me).
I have worked for months to try to find creative solutions for this crisis and am now finding myself begging for donations for a camper (or offering any type of work trade as I am also an artist) to stay in until something opens up for me.
I am hoping that writing this letter may be a bridge for me to find anyone with some fantastic advice or desire to help me in any way.
I have worked so hard to make my life better. I love and follow God. I try so hard to be a good person and help others as often as I can.
I am doing my very best to have faith that God will make a way thru this wilderness.
Thank you so much for your time.
Jacqueline Gephart
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.