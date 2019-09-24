Law enforcement officer appreciates encouragement
To the editor:
We see the stories in the national news all the time: a police officer did this or a police officer did that. The national news rarely tells the entire story. I think sometimes we need a reminder that what we see in the news is not always a true representation of a situation. I want to write a letter to share my personal experience as a law enforcement officer here in DeKalb County.
I have been a Sheriff’s Deputy for about eight years. I recently responded to a call and was speaking with a gentleman. He mentioned that “we” need the police and they don’t deserve the negative coverage in the national news. I told him what I felt like the actual situation was in DeKalb County. I told him that on a daily basis, multiple people shake my hand and say, “thank you for what you do.” People in passing cars give a friendly wave. It is not uncommon to be eating in a restaurant and another customer, usually wanting to remain anonymous, pays for my meal. I have been ordering coffee and had a gentleman step forward and say, “I got his.” I would say it is uncommon while in a gas station or restaurant for someone not to approach me and say, “Thank you for your service.” These are just a few examples of the many positive interactions. In my experience, people are overwhelming supportive of the police.
He was surprised and said he was glad to hear what I told him. He said it was eye-opening and encouraging. It dawned on me that maybe more people would appreciate hearing what I told him.
I was recently leaving a restaurant and I noticed a family dining at a table near the door. As I got closer the family stopped talking and looked at me. A girl, who appeared to be about 12, had turned around in her chair and got my attention. She said, “Thank you for your service.” The whole family smiled as she spoke. I think her parents were proud of her speaking up. I found the interaction to be very inspiring … I believe her parents had taught her to appreciate the police and why we are here.
I think everyone can fall victim to believing what we see in the news is reality. I would like people to know how much the public supports the police, regardless of what is commonly seen in the news.
I also want people to know how much their support is appreciated.
The gestures mean a lot to officers, even if it’s just a friendly nod or wave. Many people have been very kind and generous and I want them to know that it is not taken lightly and is very much appreciated.
Brady Thomas, detective
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Auburn
