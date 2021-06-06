90 years ago
• On Tuesday evening at the Kendallville High School gymnasium, at 8 o’clock, will occur the crowning event in the lives of fifty-six young people of Kendallville and vicinity. At that time the annual commencement exercises will be held and will be free to the public. This week has been one of trials for some and a vacation for others. It is the week of final “exams”. Those who were efficient in their studies throughout the year were exempt; those who were not so efficient were required to take the examinations, upon which will largely depend whether they will be promoted.
