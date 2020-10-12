To the editor:
Help fight the flu this year! St. Martin's teams up with Americares and Walgreen's for the 2020 flu season.
Local Walgreen's pharmacists will administer flu shots at St. Martin's Healthcare this October with the second event date! This event is open to clinic patients and the entire community. We hope to serve those with the greatest need, protecting our neighbors from the flu. Giving them the best chance at a healthy cold and flu season.
Our second event is Thursday, Oct. 15, from 2-4 p.m.
The flu shots are free with a suggested donation of $10 to the clinic, if possible. No one will be turned away, so please schedule your appointment today! Must-have: photo ID, piece of mail, 2019 taxes or four weeks of pay stubs. (Insurance card and info if applicable.) Able to serve ages 12 and up!
You don't want to miss this. All are welcome. Space is limited. Please call 260-357-0077 during regular clinic hours to sign up.
Destiny Douglas
Clinic Coordinator
1359 S. Randolph St.
Garrett
