25 years ago
• A fire destroyed the century-old Noble County Fairgrounds grandstand in Kendallville. Eight minutes was all it took for the raging blaze to destroy the grandstand, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Bob Mason. Fire units from Avilla, Albion and Rome City were called to assist Kendallville firefighters with the inferno. Wind-blown flames threatened nearby buildings, including historic Floral Hall, built in 1883. Also destroyed was the log cabin ticket office erected for this year’s fair. The Noble County Pork Producers building was gutted and the American Legion stand, Jaycees taco stand and Moose Lodge eating stand, across the midway from the grandstand, were scorched, but firefighters managed to save the structures. A portion of the grandstand was built for the first fair held in Kendallville on Oct. 9-13, 1883. The first addition to the grandstand was built in 1891.
