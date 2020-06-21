High Fives
Ray Clark of Kendallville wrote: “I want to comment on the quality and beauty of the new sidewalks going in on Main Street, downtown Kendallville. The construction process can be an inconvenience, but the Malott contractors seem to be moving along speedily and with excellent workmanship. The downtown area looks much more attractive with the new concrete walks. The city council deserves some credit for moving forward with a project like this. When all is completed, the downtown area should look more appealing for people and businesses contemplating moving to Kendallville. I hope other people appreciate the beautification of our city.”
H. Jay Doss of Mason, Michigan, sent high fives to volunteers, especially Robert (Bob) Neumann, “a retired guy that volunteers at the Red Cross to help with the sign up of people when they show up to donate blood at various locations around Steuben County ... It takes a small village of people to organize. recruit and help get volunteers to donate their blood ... Bob is one of those guys. His background began in Michigan as a newspaper editor and then a university information services coordinator/writer. He knows people, he knows agriculture, he knows how to tell the story to get the facts out. Relating to and working with people is what Bob does best. He gave 20 years of service with the Red Cross in Steuben County. He deserves recognition for time well spent in helping the community and saving lives by assisting the Red Cross in their blood bank work. Recognize Bob Neumann who gave to the community and all of those continuing to volunteer in Steuben County. Volunteers are not always heroes. Volunteers can save lives! Be a volunteer when you can in your community.”
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
