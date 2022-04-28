To the editor:
For the past year, I have had the opportunity to meet a large number of community members during my campaign for sheriff of DeKalb County. From numerous community events, parades, fundraisers, phone and messaging conversations, to meeting at your doorstep, I couldn’t be more appreciative of the time you allowed me.
I had the pleasure to answer questions, listen to ideas, and have conversations about the needs of the community. The amount of support from the community and our first responders has been overwhelming. It’s important to note that I am endorsed by former Sheriff Don Lauer, the past three chief deputies, and the past three jail commanders. Numerous law enforcement officers and others in the emergency services profession throughout our county have also expressed their support for me as your next sheriff. These people are unique when it comes to endorsements because they have worked with me and my opponent.
While in the Marine Corps, I served in a supervisor role with the military police, overseeing officers, sergeants, patrol supervisors, and the dispatch center. I worked in the private sector as a general manager for a local business and was responsible for the hiring, supervision, and discipline of employees. I also worked in accounting for a multi-million dollar company whose home office is in Auburn.
I have not spent my entire life in law enforcement. My wide array of experience in the Marine Corps, and accounting in the private sector has provided me with a different vision and outlook on the possibility to promote and improve the Sheriff’s Department. I have served several roles in law enforcement such as working in the prosecutor's office, a supervisor in the jail, a road deputy, a school resource officer, and currently a detective. Being able to wear all of these hats gives me a perspective and understanding of how the different departments at the Sheriff’s Department function.
The final days of this campaign are rapidly approaching before the May 3 election day. I have heavily emphasized the need for a new plan for recruiting and retaining police officers and staff. I have expressed a need for satellite offices. I have expressed a need for change in unnecessary spending including not raising taxes during these uncertain times for a new jail. I believe we can continue to reduce the jail population by working with Community Corrections and the judges. I support the County Commissioners that are diligently working to have plans ready for a new jail once the funding mechanism is available. I have expressed a need to collaborate and cooperate with others to adjust courthouse security. I also announced that I will appoint Ben Rice as my chief deputy. It is important to point out that Ben began his career at the sheriff’s department as a confinement officer and has worked his way up the ladder from the bottom. Ben is highly respected and knowledgeable in law enforcement. He has experience performing the job functions of those that he would be supervising.
My platform is detailed on my website — bradythomasforsheriff.com — or can be searched on Brady Thomas for Sheriff Facebook page. I ask that you talk to other people in the community that are in a position to be familiar with law enforcement, review my endorsements, and my website. I humbly ask for your vote as your sheriff on May 3.
Brady Thomas
Sheriff candidate
DeKalb County
