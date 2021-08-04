To the editor:
Is our nation being led towards Neo-Marxism?
I think so. Democrat politicians and leftist media are leading our country away from its historical roots and towards Neo-Marxism.
What is Neo-Marxism?
Neo-Marxism is evolved Marxism.
Marx claimed society is comprised of two economical classes: the oppressors, owning the means of capital (bourgeoisie), and the oppressed worker class (proletariat). Followers of Marx sought to correct oppression by violent revolution against the bourgeoisie to seize wealth and means of production.
Neo-Marxism divides society into oppressor and oppressed, too. However, Neo-Marxists define the oppressor class by intersections of identity, not solely economic class. The primary intersections of identity are race, sex, sexuality, gender and religion. The worst oppressor in the Neo-Marxist worldview is the white, male, heterosexual, cisgender Christian.
The oppressed are incited by activists through discontent to unite and oppose their alleged oppressors through shaming, canceling and violence. Neo-Marxists encourage the oppressed to view themselves as victims who will not achieve equity until society is destroyed and reconstructed.
Consistent Neo-Marxists are anti-police, anti-nuclear family, anti-Christian, anti-patriarchal, anti-Constitution and anti-capitalist. The system, according to their ideology, was constructed to keep the oppressor in power. Therefore, they fight against it because it maintains the rule of the oppressors.
Currently, Neo-Marxists are mainly using nonviolent means like indoctrination of children through CRT based programs like Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and manipulation of public opinion through leftist media. While violence remains a weapon in their arsenal, as the 2020 riots demonstrate, the primary means of warfare are ideological, like indoctrination and propaganda.
One of the false narratives conveyed by the Democrat politicians and leftist media is this:
1. Donald Trump is king of racists, comparable to Adolf Hitler.
2. Law enforcement officers are his Gestapo, enforcing his directives.
3. Republicans, especially politicians, are racists.
4. Individuals with white skin tone are white supremacists.
5. Trump aspires to form a dictatorship over America.
6. Biden and Democrat politicians are the valiant defenders of democracy.
An example of media propaganda exploiting this narrative is the 2019 incident with Roman Catholic teenager Nick Sandmann.
Sandmann and his classmates traveled to Washington to protest abortion. Several of them purchased red MAGA hats and wore them.
At the bus pickup location, Native American and black activists surrounded the group. The teenagers were assaulted with racial slurs and vulgar claims about their parentage.
The media used edited videos, omitting activist harassment, to allege widespread racism in America. Ironically, Sandmann was deemed racist based on his awkward smile while facing hostile activists. This media misrepresentation led to school discipline, persecution and death threats.
Leftist media propaganda alleging widespread racism in America helped Biden achieve electoral victory, too.
Leftist media (AP, CNN, MSNBC) continues to misrepresent events to support leftist narratives. A recent example is the claim that states are enacting oppressive, racist voting legislation. Recent voting legislation seeks to address shortcomings that were exploited in the 2020 election, such as voter identification laxity, ballot-harvesting, campaigning at the polls, and mail-in voter fraud. The legislation does not prevent legal voters of any ethnicity from voting, despite claims by Joe Biden and Democrat politicians.
Another example is the Jan 6 Capitol riot. Watch for this narrative claiming racism to emerge from the kangaroo court of Pelosi and Democrat politicians.
Our nation is being led towards Neo-Marxism. I suggest viewing Youtube videos titled “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Journalism” by Capital Research Center (YouTube) for examples of media manipulation. A video titled “Nick Sandmann Speaks Out On Viral Encounter With Nathan Phillips” by Today (Youtube) covers the shameless political exploitation of Sandmann.
Robert Sparkman (sparkmanrl@mediacombb.net)
Rome City
