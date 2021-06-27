Our current poll at kpcnews.com asks:
Does climate change affect you and can you make a difference?
“Yes” answers Brent Bible of Stillwater Farms in west central Indiana. Bible grows corn and soybeans for seed production, ethanol and food products on 5,000 acres across three counties.
One year ago — on June 24, 2020 — testifying before the United States Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, Bible explained why he supports Indiana Sen. Mike Braun’s Growing Climate Solutions Act.
This spring, Braun, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) reintroduced the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act.
The Senate Thursday voted 92 to eight to pass the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which aims to break down barriers for farmers and foresters interested in participating in carbon markets so they can be rewarded for climate-smart practices.
Companion legislation is pending in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The bill would create a certification program at USDA to help solve technical entry barriers that prevent farmer and forest landowner participation in carbon credit markets. As part of that effort, the bill aims to establish a Greenhouse Gas Technical Assistance Provider and Third-Party Verifier Certification Program through which USDA will be able to provide transparency, legitimacy, and informal endorsement of third-party verifiers and technical service providers that help private landowners generate carbon credits through a variety of agriculture and forestry related practices.
The bill would also create an advisory council composed of agricultural exports, scientists, producers and others that advise the secretary of agriculture and ensure that the certification program remains relevant, credible, and responsive to the needs of farmers, forest landowners, and carbon market participants. In addition, the bill instructs the USDA to produce a report to Congress to advise about further development of this policy area, including barriers to market entry, challenges raised by farmers and forest landowners, market performance, and suggestions on where the agency can make a positive contribution to the further adoption of voluntary carbon sequestration practices in agriculture and forestry.
Supporters of the Growing Climate Solutions Act include American Farm Bureau Federation, American Soybean Association, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Biotechnology Innovation Organization; Corn Refiners Association, Green Plains, National Alliance of Forest Owners, National Woodland Owners Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Farmers Union, Novozymes, Syngenta, Growth Energy and National Biodiesel Board.
Last year Bible testified that the act, “can benefit both the economic health of my farm and the environmental health of the landscape around me.”
The conservation practices at Stillwater Farms reduce water consumption and greenhouse gas emissions and increase soil health and productivity.
“As a graduate of Purdue University with a degree in agriculture economics, my decision making process is driven by data” such as extreme weather events, he said.
Greenhouse gas markets, like the ones in the Growing Climate Solutions Act, can boost both economic and environmental resilience. The main goal of Braun’s bill is to simplify the process so that more farmers — and our environment — can benefit.
The bill would create a pool of USDA-certified third-party verifiers and technical assistance providers to assist farmers in accessing voluntary environmental markets. USDA would also establish and maintain a list of existing standards and protocols that farmers could choose from to get started.
Once standards and protocols are set, farmers can voluntarily contract with private sector certifiers, obtain certification for their operations and then sell credits into existing markets.
“Selling environmental benefits will create additional and diversified revenue streams for farmers like me,” Bible said. “In addition, many of these same practices build the soil health of my farm, conferring resilience to my crop yields during poor weather years ...
“Conservation practices can slow, filter and strategically direct water runoff during heavy rains. This can reduce flood risk for downstream communities, protect water quality and recharge groundwater. Precision technology can facilitate less fertilizer and chemical use,” he said.
“Maintaining or restoring wetlands and adding more perennial plants to my farmland will help store carbon and help prevent the worst effects of climate change. It can also enhance rural landscapes with other benefits for wildlife conservation, recreation and hunting.”
Bible noted that “access to broadband is essential to tackling climate change” because “precision technology and real-time data on crops and nutrients depends on universal broadband in rural and agricultural areas.”
With challenges ranging from heavier rainfall to drought, farmers are on the climate front lines. They need to make their farms more resilient so they survive for generations to come.
Noting the bill's “common sense” approach, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said the act will assist agriculture stakeholders in identifying alternative sources of income, empower them to restore ecosystems including wetlands and forests and improve water quality.
Many people view caring for our Earth as a directive from God. “My own Amish and Mennonite community has long connected our relationship with the land with our relationship with God, for God placed humans in the garden to “till and keep it. (Genesis 2:15),” said Rev. Douglas Kaufman, director of pastoral ecology at the Center for Sustainable Climate Solutions. Another translation of the Hebrew could be “serve and protect. This act can move us towards restorative and proactive practices that more fully engage and heal our land ...”
Grateful to the sponsors for working across the aisle, Lynn Scarlett, chief external affairs officer, The Nature Conservancy, said that farmers, ranchers and forest landowners “are critical to helping combat climate change, but they need a straightforward way to tap revenue streams for implementing climate-friendly practices. This bill would help ensure producers are recognized and rewarded for the role they play.”
When common sense solutions find common ground, we can grow positive return on investment, economic resiliency and environmental benefits.
We encourage the House of Representatives to pass the Growing Climate Solutions Act and send it to President Biden’s desk to become law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.