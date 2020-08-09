90 years ago • A near tragedy at the Bixler Lake bathing beach was narrowly averted at 9:15 last evening when a Fort Wayne young man was stricken with cramps while endeavoring to swim from the ropes to the raft, a hundred yards out. He was towed to shore, wrapped in a blanket and first aid administered and he soon rallied. “Bathers take too many chances at Bixler Lake Beach,” said Neil Wright, beach guard. The record crowd that ever visited the beach was established on last Sunday, when at one time over 300 persons were in bathing with many others taking a sun bath on the beach. Persons seeking relief from the heat remained at the beach until a late hour Sunday night and the concession stand did not close until 1 a.m. Monday.
25 years ago
• Kathryn McKinley, of Kendallville, was crowned Miss Limberlost 1995 in Cole Auditorium in Kendallville. Miss Limberlost’s court consisted of Pratima Yarlagadda, of Shipshewana, first runner-up; Andrea Fanning, of Shipshewana, second runner-up; Michelle Albaugh, of Kendallville, third runner-up; and Annie Fleck, of Rome City, Miss Congeniality.
