High Fives
To Butler Police Chief Jim Nichols and Patrolman Adam Watts, who will be featured in ABC’s docu-reality series, “Hearts of Heroes” for their 2018 rescue of a woman from a burning building.
Hisses
Hisses to the decision to reduce support for Stars and Stripes, the military’s editorially independent newspaper that covers issues relevant to members of the armed forces. The publisher said he was notified on Monday that the Department of Defense intends to eliminate some of the publication’s funding starting in 2021. Stars and Stripes receives most of its funding from sales, subscriptions and advertising, but relies on government funding for overseas reporting and distribution. A spokesperson for Stars and Stripes said approximately 35% of its budget is from federal funding.
