To the editor:
I would like to thank the members of the Auburn Community Band for a great 40th Anniversary concert Friday night at Sweetwater Theater in Fort Wayne.
There was a sizeable audience and they were very appreciative of the music. The Sweetwater staff was professional in every aspect and easy to work with. All of the work that went into the planning and carrying out of those plans led to a pleasant evening of music in a great facility.
The personnel at The Star, the Journal Gazette and Channel 21 in Fort Wayne provided excellent advertising and we appreciate all of their efforts.
I look at the members of the band as a family. I have always said that no one was more special or important than anyone else in the band. They are all equally important and special, and are treated that way.
We are always aware of our audiences and do everything we can to please them with the kind of music they enjoy. Over the years we have purchased music at the request of audience members.
I hope to see and talk with many of you at our concerts this summer. Our next concert is at the Outdoor Theater on June 5 at 6 p.m.
See you there.
Tom Laverghetta
President, Auburn Community Band
