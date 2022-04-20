To the editor:
A message to DeKalb County voters: True representative democracy is a beautiful thing. Our Founding Fathers created a system of government run by and for the people. A true representative is willing to listen to others' opinions even if they aren’t the same as their own. Sometimes in life and government there must be compromise. No one will be able to make everyone happy. But by lending an ear and taking into account all information, you can truly represent your constituents. I believe Amanda Charles will do this to be an excellent DeKalb County commissioner.
I have had great conversations with Amanda and have been very impressed. She has great skills that will make her a great commissioner. She has been a teacher, a city councilwoman, and has served on several boards. To fulfill these roles she has to have empathy for people and their concerns. As a teacher, you have to talk and listen to students' needs to help them achieve their potential. As a city councilwoman, she has to be accessible to the public and listen to the public, research issues, and have all sides covered before decisions are made. She has a vast amount of experience in public service which will be great assets in this job.
I have seen that politics in this day and age can entail volatility. I know Amanda Charles will make all constituents feel their voice was heard. We may not always agree, but she will be willing to make everyone feel welcome at the table. I recommend with no reservations, Amanda Charles for DeKalb County commissioner. Please lend an ear to Amanda. I assure you she is already listening to all of us.
Brett Eltzroth
Auburn
